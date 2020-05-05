Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized with infection

WASHINGTON >> Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized today with an infection caused by a gallstone, the Supreme Court said.
The 87-year-old justice underwent non-surgical treatment for what the court described as acute cholecystitis, a benign gall bladder condition, at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland.
She expects to be in the hospital for a day or two, the court said.
Ginsburg took part in the court’s telephone arguments Monday and today and plans to do so again Wednesday, the court said.
She has been treated four times for cancer, most recently in August.
She initially sought medical care Monday, when the gallstone was first diagnosed.
