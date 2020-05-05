WATCH LIVE: Gov. David Ige announcing new supplementary emergency proclamation

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Gov. David Ige announced today that he is easing economic restrictions as Hawaii’s coronavirus infections remained low, including re-opening shopping malls and many other business on Thursday.

He said he is issuing a seventh supplementary emergency proclamation to re-open parts of the economy. Businesses and organizations that would be allowed to reopen also include apparel and electronic retailers, pet-grooming businesses, non-profits and car washes.

He said the state’s emergency order is being renamed “Safer at home” instead of “Stay at home.”

“We are not out of the woods yet, but we are getting there,” he said.

Ige’s last supplementary proclamation was an extension of the statewide stay-at-home order through May 31.

Watch the livestream video above.

