Off the News: Labor group looks out for members

It’s never OK, from union members’ perspective, to have their dues money squandered on things that don’t further their interests. And the inquiry into the United Public Workers’ spending and record keeping predated the coronavirus pandemic.

But surely the decision by a national labor organization to remove Dayton Nakanelua as state director is seen as having urgency, especially now. Few workers, unionized or not, feel these days that their own finances are secure, or that they have money to be misspent.

COVID-19 disparities raise concerns

There have many heroic moments in the COVID-19 crisis, but it also has exposed many societal weaknesses. Among the top concerns is inequities in health care, leading to worse outcomes for those who are poorer. African Americans are disproportionately affected and, we now see, Native Hawaiians, too.

Not surprisingly, funding for their assistance will be a topic at the Office of Hawaiian Affairs online meeting, which will be viewable at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at www.oha.org/livestream.