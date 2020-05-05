Angel Food Network helps get groceries to Oahu residents in need

If you are looking for a way to help others, or if you are among the many in need of assistance, the Angel Food Network can be of service.

The network is part of a group called Help Is on the Way that will expedite your donation of nonperishable groceries. A volunteer will pick them up and deliver them to someone in need.

You also can apply to be a volunteer yourself.

If you are in need of food, you can request a delivery. Or, you can order and pay for your own groceries and Help Is on the Way will provide free pickup and delivery.

Call (403) 426-1013, email hihelpisontheway@gmail.com or go online to hihelpisontheway.org.