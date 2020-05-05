Back in the Day: Family dish carries on great-grandma’s legacy
- By Lynette Lo Tom, Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 6:13 p.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Learn how to make Kayla Rosenfeld's stuffed cabbage rolls, a family dish carrying on her great-grandma's legacy.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kayla Rosenfeld has the filling, sauce and a huge head of won bok ready to make a family-favorite dish of stuffed cabbage, a recipe that originated with her great-grandmother.
