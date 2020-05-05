The Electric Kitchen: Cooking provides quality time

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Over the years, family life and daily routine have transformed. Dinnertime has shifted, from families sitting at a table together to quick meals grabbed at the end of busy days.

Now, with families staying home, we have opportunities to do things we didn’t have time to do before, such as allowing little helpers to pitch in with dinner prep or passing on Grandma’s secret recipe to a teen.

Here are a few more meal ideas for families to prepare together.

PAPA’S MEATLOAF

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup minced onion

1 clove garlic, minced

3/4 cup ketchup

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

3 tablespoons brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

3/4 cup low-sodium chicken broth

1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley

2 large eggs

2/3 cup panko

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 pounds ground beef, 85% lean preferred

6 strips bacon

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line rimmed baking sheet with parchment.

In small skillet, heat oil and saute onion until soft, about 3 minutes. Add garlic and saute another minute. Transfer to large bowl. Set aside.

In small saucepan, combine ketchup, vinegar, brown sugar and cayenne; bring to boil, then reduce heat and simmer until syrupy, about 5 minutes.

To blender, add broth, parsley and 2 tablespoons of ketchup mixture. Blend until smooth. Add to bowl with onion mixture, along with eggs, panko, Parmesan, salt and pepper. Add beef; mix by hand. Transfer to prepared pan and form into a smooth loaf.

Spread remaining ketchup mixture over top and crisscross bacon strips over that. Bake 60 to 70 minutes, until bacon is crisp. Let rest 10 minutes, then slice. Serves 8.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 470 calories, 30 g fat, 11 g saturated fat, 140 mg cholesterol, 1,300 mg sodium, 21 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 12 g sugar, 28 g protein.

CLAM CHOWDER

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

4 slices bacon, cut into pieces

2 celery stalks, minced

1 large onion, minced

1 clove garlic, minced

16 ounces clam juice

4 cups water

2 pounds gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1 tablespoon fresh thyme, chopped

1 bay leaf

2 tablespoons cornstarch

2 cups heavy cream, divided

2 (6.5-ounce) cans chopped clams

Salt and pepper, to taste

Fresh chives, chopped, for garnish

Oyster crackers, for serving

In large pot over medium, melt butter and cook bacon until brown, stirring occasionally. Add celery, onion and garlic; saute until onion is translucent. Add clam juice, water, potatoes, thyme and bay leaf. Simmer until potatoes are tender, 20 to 25 minutes.

In small bowl, mix cornstarch and 1/2 cup cream; add to pot and heat to thicken. Discard bay leaf and stir in clams with remaining heavy cream. Add salt and pepper. Garnish with chives and serve with oyster crackers. Serves 8.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (not including salt to taste or oyster crackers): 420 calories, 30 g fat, 17 g saturated fat, 140 mg cholesterol, 500 mg sodium, 26 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 4 g sugar, 13 g protein.

GRANDMA’S CARROT CAKE

Cooking spray

2-1/2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more to dust pan

1-1/2 teaspoons baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 cups sugar

1-1/2 cups canola oil

4 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla

3 cups shredded carrots

1 cup chopped walnuts

>> Frosting:

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup butter, softened

3 cups powdered sugar

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray bundt pan with cooking spray, then sprinkle with a little flour.

In bowl, combine flour, baking soda, salt and cinnamon; set aside.

In another bowl, beat sugar, oil, eggs and vanilla until well blended. Gradually beat flour mixture into sugar mixture. Stir in carrots and walnuts.

Transfer batter to pan and bake 50 to 60 minutes. Cool at least 10 minutes before transferring to wire rack.

To make frosting: Beat cream cheese and butter until smooth. Gradually beat in powdered sugar. Spread evenly over cake. Serves 16.

Approximate nutritional information, per slice: 600 calories, 36 g fat, 7 g saturated fat, 70 mg cholesterol, 350 mg sodium, 66 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 49 g sugar, 6 g protein.

