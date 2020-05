Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As Oahu’s populace continues staying home, it seems the collective mindset is focused on sourcing food close to home. Read more

As Oahu’s populace continues staying home, it seems the collective mindset is focused on sourcing food close to home.

Much of the accessible local food comes from produce farmers who sell their fruits and veggies via farmers markets, direct sales and through subscription boxes. Recently, Makana Provisions Meat Co. put its grass-fed local beef and venison inventory online for direct retail sale, and the response has been overwhelming.

Fish caught in local waters is no different. Fresh Island Fish had a lot of food to sell after its hotel and restaurant clients scaled back or shut down. The company drew lots of attention for its unheard-of pricing of fresh ahi — and the traffic jam it created as people came out in droves for the bounty.

Local I‘a, however, a supplier of fish provided by small-boat Oahu fishers, was already using the direct-to-customer model. Its selling point has always been fresh, local fish that can be traced to its source, caught by fishers who adhere to ethical, sustainable practices.

Here’s how to get your hands on both companies’ fish, plus an ono recipe from each.

FRESH ISLAND FISH

Long wait times are over, thanks to a new streamlined procedure, and the selection has been pared down to just six items. Standards include ahi chunks, ahi cubes and salmon, the one item that’s brought in because it’s wildly popular. New to the lineup: poke kits.

>> Ordering process: Sign up at freshislandfish.com to get on an email list. Orders are taken and filled twice weekly, with curbside pickup at Pier 38.

On Monday mornings, customers are alerted as to when the online store will open. Customers order, prepay and select preferred pickup times. Then on Tuesday they are emailed a Wednesday pickup time.

The process repeats Thursdays for ordering, pickup alerts Fridays and pickup Saturdays.

Visit the website or call 831-4911.

SPICY FURIKAKE PANKO-CRUSTED MARLIN

By Chad and Denise Wong, Fresh Island Fish

2 (3- to 4-ounce) marlin fillets (substitute any fish)

Salt and pepper, to taste

>> Spicy mayo:

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1-1/2 tablespoons Sriracha

1/8 teaspoon sesame oil

>> Furikake panko:

1 cup panko

3/4 cup furikake

>> Sweet chili aioli (optional):

6 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 tablespoon sweet Thai chili sauce

1/2 teaspoon sesame oil

>> To make spicy mayo: Combine ingredients in bowl; mix well.

>> To make furikake panko: Combine ingredients in bowl.

If using aioli, combine ingredients in bowl and refrigerate.

Season fish on both sides with salt and pepper. Dip fillets in spicy mayo, then coat with furikake panko.

Heat some oil in nonstick pan, add fish and fry 2 to 3 minutes on each side, being careful not to burn panko. Or bake in 325-degree oven 5 to 7 minutes, flipping halfway through. Adjust cooking times to reach desired doneness. Serves 1 to 2.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (based on 2 servings with 4 ounces marlin each and not including salt to taste): 1,100 calories, 88 g fat, 13 g saturated fat, 110 mg cholesterol, 1,200 mg sodium, 43 g carbohydrate, no fiber, 7 g sugar, 27 g protein.

LOCAL I’A

Fish lovers can join a CSF (community-supported fishery) and subscribe to a weekly share of fish ($25 or $45), with pickup at various locations. For individual purchases, shop at farmers markets or via the online store Farm Link Hawai‘i.

Owner Ashley Watts also sells value-added products such as gumbo, chowder and pet jerky.

A new “All in One” box ($75) includes 2 pounds of fish, a dozen local eggs and local produce. Grass-fed beef, venison, shrimp and more can be added. Delivery available. Visit localiahawaii.com or call 492-8331.

ULU MUSHROOM FISH CHOWDER

By Ashley Watts, Local I‘a

2 (14-ounce) cans coconut milk

8 cups fish stock (substitute chicken or other stock)

Small bunch fresh sage or rosemary (substitute with any assertively flavored herb)

2 cups steamed ulu (breadfruit) chunks

2 cups sliced fresh mushrooms

Salt and pepper, to taste

1-1/2 pounds fish fillets, cut into poke-size pieces

In large pot over medium, combine coconut milk, stock and herbs. Add ulu and mushrooms and bring to a slight boil. Simmer about 1 hour.

Add salt and pepper. Add fish and simmer another 20 minutes or so, until fish is cooked through.

Separate out ulu chunks and puree in mixer or food processor. Add ulu puree back to pot and simmer to further incorporate flavors, or serve as is. Serves 8.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (based on ahi and not including salt to taste): 390 calories, 24 g fat, 19 g saturated fat, 35 mg cholesterol, 400 mg sodium, 19 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 7 g sugar, 29 g protein.