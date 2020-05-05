Fresh Catch lures in ‘Triple-D’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Reno Henriques, owner of Fresh Catch restaurants in Kaimuki and Kaneohe, will be featured Friday in a special episode of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” devoted to takeout.

Host Guy Fieri had his guest chefs send him the raw ingredients for a couple of their bestselling to-go items, then guide him via video chat as he made the dishes in his outdoor home kitchen.

Henriques is one of four chefs in Friday’s installment, explaining his recipes for ahi katsu and ahi limu poke.

The Food Network show first aired last week but repeats at 3 or 6 p.m. Friday, depending on your cable service.