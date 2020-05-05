Bankoh offers small-dollar emergency loans

Bank of Hawaii is offering online small-dollar emergency loans to consumers facing financial hardship as a result of COVID-19. The amounts of the loans are up to $3,000 at a fixed interest rate of 3% with a term of 40 months. No payments are due for the first four months, and the loan fee is waived. Applications are being accepted at www.boh.com/covidassist.

ON THE MOVE

First Hawaiian Bank has promoted the following to vice president positions:

>> Roger Lee has been promoted to vice president of the Enterprise Information Security Department. Lee has over 10 years of experience in information security and assurance. He joined First Hawaiian in 2014 as an IT security officer.

>> Chieh Fu Lu has been promoted to vice president and team leader of the Wealth Advisory Division — First Hawaiian Advisors. Lu has over 20 years of experience in wealth management and is a graduate of the Bank’s Emerging Leaders Program.