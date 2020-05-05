Companies pair seniors with younger companions

Bill Rodger, 91, often finds himself sitting on a worn flower-print couch in his living room in North Hollywood, Calif., facing a wall of accolades that document his long life.

There are photos of Rodger over the decades winning sports tournaments and posing with grandchildren. There are golf medals, plaques and the most recent addition, a monthly bird calendar.

“I’d rather be busy, but I haven’t been busy in a really long time,” Rodger said in late January from this position, his voice trailing off. “I guess going to the doctor keeps me busy.”

The admission warranted a warm pat on Rodger’s shoulder from a smiling young man sitting beside him. Ricardo Figueroa, 31, isn’t a family member or caretaker or even a neighbor. He’s a paid companion who was connected to Rodger through Papa, a health tech company that provides “grandkids on demand.”

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the two spent multiple hours together each week — running errands, going to dialysis appointments or just watching movies. Today their relationship is restricted to phone calls, but they remain close.

“The whole situation is so scary,” said Figueroa on the phone, from his home. “So just talking to him is so uplifting.”

Likewise, Rodger said, “It’s good to hear from him!”

The two men are a good match by design. Founded in 2018, Papa pairs older adults with college students and young workers who have common interests and hobbies. Rodger and Figueroa are both military veterans who enjoy documentaries, sports and an occasional beer, and they live within a few blocks of each other.

But whereas the 5,000 Papa pals once played card games or worked on memoirs with the seniors they have befriended, today they are FaceTiming or calling each other to discuss a world in disarray.

Some have shifted to running errands, picking up groceries or prescriptions. For these and other tasks, they make between $11 and $14 an hour, not including tips and covered expenses like gas, on a freelance basis. (Papa is currently available in 20 states; the company typically charges clients $20 to $25 an hour.)

Despite the low wage, this is still vital work. According to a 2018 AARP Foundation survey, roughly one-third of older adults in the United States are socially isolated, a state that is linked to increased health risks, including heart disease, cancer, depression, diabetes and suicide. Vivek Murthy, former U.S. surgeon general, has written that loneliness and social isolation are “associated with a reduction in life span similar to that caused by smoking 15 cigarettes a day.”

And the problem has an effect on the health care system. Last year there were thousands of emergency room visits in Dallas that had nothing to do with physical ailments at all. The patients were just completely socially isolated, without anyone to turn to for help.

“Loneliness is now finally being recognized as a disease, not only at a personal level, but also from a health care perspective,” said Andrew Parker, 32, who founded Papa in 2018.

His company is one of several that aims to be a stopgap, and health insurers who may be looking to cut costs have begun to take notice.

Rodger’s family is paying for Papa because of a conundrum: Rodger’s granddaughter Tanya Martin had been his primary caretaker for more than four years. But once Rodger needed dialysis, it became too much for her to handle with her full-time job as an airplane mechanic.

He didn’t qualify to have further assistance covered by his health insurance, but he also couldn’t afford a private caretaker, which can cost about $300 a day in Los Angeles, according to the prices Martin was quoted.

“He doesn’t need medical care; he needs another me,” said Martin, 40, who discovered Papa through a Google search.

During the pandemic Martin is working from home, but she still doesn’t have enough time to simultaneously care for her grandfather and 8-year-old son. The new arrangement is that Figueroa checks in on Rodger socially, while another Papa pal transports Rodger to dialysis. “There’s no other option,” Martin said. “This saved my home, saved my career.”

The friendship business

It’s a tough time to be one of the 1.5 million Americans who currently live in nursing homes. About one-fifth of U.S. virus deaths are linked to nursing facilities, and employees, who are often poorly paid and have multiple jobs, are overtaxed and afraid for their own families. Visitors have been banned, heightening the atmosphere of fear and isolation.

Even before the pandemic, caregivers and aides were often overtaxed, tasked with helping many other residents and with little time to socialize. Emotional support can be hard to come by.

“There’s no real meaningful conversation,” said Liz Barlowe, president of the Aging Life Care Association, a nonprofit representing senior care professionals. “There is that lack of connectedness, of being present and hyperfocused on one person.”

So Mon Ami, another company that facilitates senior companion services through nursing homes and for individuals, recently set up a volunteer phone bank to support older people isolated by shelter-in-place orders. It drew 300 volunteers within days. (The company’s founders, Madeline Dangerfield-Cha, 32, and Joy Zhang, 31, said Mon Ami’s paid companions have also shifted to phone calls or virtual visits, staying in touch with seniors by putting on miniconcerts, reading books aloud and instructing gentle movement exercises.)

One of those volunteers is Morgan Steele, 25, a clinical research coordinator at Stanford University.

She was recently paired with Hugh Ping, 77, with whom she chats several times a week. Mon Ami suggests that companions and clients chat for 15 to 30 minutes at a time, “but we can talk well over half an hour without even realizing it,” Steele said.

Hugh’s daughter, Deanna Ping, said it has been challenging to strip her sociable father from the small interactions that were “very major to him”: He loved venturing out from his home in the Bay Area to go to the drugstore and to restaurants where he knew all the staff.

“It brings me a lot of peace to know there are others to talk with him,” Ping said.

For paid companion positions, both Papa and Mon Ami screen potential candidates through in-depth interviews as well as through background and motor vehicle checks. (The volunteer bank is far less intensively screened though still requires an application.)

It’s an appealing gig for students with flexible schedules or for those who now find themselves with time on their hands. (Mon Ami companions work an average of four hours per week.) But the benefits go both ways. The startup routinely hears that the work does as much for the emotional well-being of many of the companions as it can do for the seniors.