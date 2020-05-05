comscore Ferd Lewis: Basketball journey leads Kaniela Aiona back home as Hawaii Hilo coach | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: Basketball journey leads Kaniela Aiona back home as Hawaii Hilo coach

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY MENLO ATHLETICS Kaniela Aiona

    COURTESY MENLO ATHLETICS

    Kaniela Aiona

Even from a distance of 4,030 miles and what ended up being 15 years, Kaniela Aiona could see his future with remarkable clarity and heartfelt purpose. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - May 4, 2020
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up