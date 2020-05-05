Hawaii schedules baseball series with Texas

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii baseball team has scheduled a future home-and-home series with one of the most successful programs in NCAA history.

UH and Texas have reached an agreement to open the 2024 season at Les Murakami Stadium and meet again in Austin, Texas, in 2025.

UH head coach Mike Trapasso and Texas coach David Pierce have been friends for several years. Pierce used to be an assistant coach at Rice, when the Owls and the Rainbow Warriors were Western Athletic Conference members. While discussing future schedules, they found their teams had open weekends in 2024 and 2025. “I said, ‘let’s do it,’ ” Trapasso said. “He said, ‘opening weekend (in 2024), we’re going to Hawaii.’ ”

In 2016, Pierce succeeded Augie Garrido, the winningest coach in NCAA baseball history. The Longhorns, who have won six national titles and made a record 36 appearances in the College World Series, are second in most all-time victories with 3,867.

The ’Bows also have scheduled a home-and-home series with Washington State of the Pac 12. The games will be played in Hawaii in 2022 and in Arizona in 2023. The latter series will be played at 12,000-seat Peoria (Ariz.) Stadium, the spring-training complex for the Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres.

In choosing the neutral site, Trapasso said, “I didn’t want to go to Pullman (Wash.) in February and risk being snowed out.”

Meanwhile, structural work continues on Murakami Stadium. “The stadium has some age to it,” Trapasso said. “I tell you what, those guys have been grinding since January. They’re out there every day.”

The next phase of stadium work includes renovating the bathrooms and extending the protective netting along the first- and third-base lines.