Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa selects jersey number

Miami Dolphins fans eager to know what jersey number rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will wear in upcoming seasons finally have their answer.

The Dolphins tweeted out a series of numbers for the team’s crop of rookies and free agents, and it disclosed that the former Alabama and Saint Louis School standout Miami selected with the fifth pick in the 2020 NFL Draft will wear No. 1.

Tagovailoa wore No. 13 during his three seasons at Alabama, but that number belonged to Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino, and Tagovailoa made it clear he’d never ask the franchise to unretire Marino’s number so he could wear it.

“I’m not too worried about what number I have. I understand No. 13 is retired, and it should be,” Tagovailoa said on draft night. “Dan Marino, he’s the goat. He’s like the mayor out there and I have much respect for him.”

Tagovailoa did wear No. 11 in high school, but Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker has owned the number for the past five seasons.

No. 2 was an option for Tagovailoa, but that number was worn by punter Matt Haack, and No. 3 is already occupied by fellow quarterback Josh Rosen.

So No. 1 it was, and his jersey is already on sale on the Miami Dolphins website for $99.99.