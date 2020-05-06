comscore 5 suspects sought in Nuuanu vehicle theft, kidnapping | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

5 suspects sought in Nuuanu vehicle theft, kidnapping

  • Today

Police are looking for four males and one female suspect who allegedly used firearms to steal an 18-year-old man’s vehicle in Nuuanu Tuesday evening.

The suspects held the man against his will at 5:30 p.m., police said.

Police had no immediate descriptions of the suspects. They were being sought on kidnapping and robbery charges.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Vehicle accident closes 4 lanes of H-1 eastbound by Kaahumanu overpass
Looking Back

Scroll Up