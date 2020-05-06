5 suspects sought in Nuuanu vehicle theft, kidnapping

Police are looking for four males and one female suspect who allegedly used firearms to steal an 18-year-old man’s vehicle in Nuuanu Tuesday evening.
The suspects held the man against his will at 5:30 p.m., police said.
Police had no immediate descriptions of the suspects. They were being sought on kidnapping and robbery charges.
