First Hawaiian Bank donates $50K for food to meet increasing demand

First Hawaiian Bank said today that the “Aloha for Hawaii” campaign has contributed $50,000 to support the efforts of both The Pantry by Feeding Hawaii Together and the Kauai Independent Food Bank to meet the increasing demand for food during the lockdown.

The Pantry and Kauai Food Bank each will receive $25,000 from the Aloha for Hawaii Fund, allowing them to provide food assistance to people on Oahu and Kauai. These gifts are the result of 50,000 restaurant takeout and delivery purchases FHB cardholders made in the past week through this initiative that also supports Hawaii’s restaurant industry.