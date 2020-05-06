Just 1 new coronavirus case in Hawaii, bringing statewide tally to 626

Hawaii’s coronavirus tally has risen by just one case today to a total of 626, the state Department of Health announced. The new case was on Oahu.

A total 558 patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak, with health officials reporting seven new recoveries today. More than 88% of the people who have been infected in Hawaii are now classified as released from isolation by the state Health Department.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 74 have required hospitalizations, with one new hospitalization reported today, health officials said.

The state’s coronavirus death toll stands at 17, unchanged from Tuesday. Eleven of the deaths have been on Oahu and six on Maui.

Today’s statewide total includes 405 cases on Oahu, 116 in Maui County, 74 on Hawaii island, and 21 in Kauai County, according to health officials.

The statewide total also includes 10 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

By county, Honolulu has seen 379 patients recover, Maui has had 93 recoveries, the Big Island has seen 66, and Kauai has had 20 recoveries, as of noon today, the Health Department says.

One hospitalization in the statewide count is a Hawaii resident who was diagnosed and treated outside the state, officials said. Of the 73 hospitalizations in the state, 54 have been on Oahu, 17 on Maui and one each on the Big Island and Kauai.

More than 34,500 coronavirus tests have been conducted by state and clinical laboratories so far in Hawaii and just under 2% have been positive.

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.