Man arrested after carrying rifle, ammunition in Maili

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Police were called at 2:33 p.m. and arrested the man for allegedly failing to properly store a rifle and ammunition.

A 58-year-old man who allegedly carried a rifle along a road in Maili Tuesday afternoon was arrested on weapons charges.

×

Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy and our Terms of Service