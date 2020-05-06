Maui retail stores to reopen Monday, Mayor Michael Victorino announces

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino has announced that retail stores — including those in malls — in the county will be allowed to reopen Monday as long as they follow social distancing guidelines.

In a news release today, he listed a set of guidelines for stores to follow:

>> Thorough cleaning and sanitization practices

>> Maintain physical distancing of 6 feet or more

>> Capacity limits for facilities

>> Appointment only services encouraged

>> Delivery/pick-up services encouraged

>> Face coverings should be worn by all employees and customers

>> No person-to-person contact

>> Employees who have symptoms of COVID-19 should be sent home as soon as possible

Not allowed for use at shopping malls are indoor seating areas in food courts, play areas, common areas, arcades, salons and theaters.

Auto dealerships and real estate services will be available by appointment, Victorino announced.