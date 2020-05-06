VIDEO: Gov. David Ige holds coronavirus media briefing

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
Gov. David Ige held a media briefing today for updates on the coronavirus outbreak in Hawaii.
He was joined by Lt. Gov. Josh Green and Suzanne Case, Chair of the Department of Land and Natural Resources. Case spoke about the reopening of state parks.
Ige announced on Tuesday night that the state’s planned economic relaunch is being delayed on Oahu and Maui.
Watch the livestream video above.
——
