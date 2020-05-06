Column: RIMPAC, even scaled back, crucial for isles

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This August marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. It was clear in 1945 as it is today, that Hawaii is not only the crossroads of the Pacific, but a strategic location for the region and the world. The U.S. is linked to our Indo-Pacific neighbors through our shared history, culture, commerce and values. Hawaii plays an important role in supporting our country’s commitment to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific in which all nations, regardless of size, are secure in their sovereignty and able to pursue economic growth.

Since 1971, our state has served as host of the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise, the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC), every other year. RIMPAC typically brings in more than $50 million into Hawaii’s economy with contracts for sustainment, logistics, lodging and food. It also provides a significant boost to many of our state’s large and small businesses.

However, this year will be different. In order to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus, statewide mandates have effectively shut our doors to visitors, which regrettably includes visiting foreign military allies and partners. We applaud the resolute and swift action of our state and local governments, which has slowed the spread of the virus and helped secure the safety and security of our state and our people, and we know this is shared by our nation’s military. This is why we ardently support the decision of the Indo­-Pacific Command and U.S. Pacific Fleet to hold a scaled down version of RIMPAC this year with exercises taking place only at sea.

We support our military leaders’ willingness to adapt the exercise and minimize shore-based contingents to reduce risk to the residents of Hawaii. However, holding the adjusted exercises will still send a clear message to the world that our military stands ready to secure a free and open Indo- Pacific by ensuring our sea lanes are open to commercial shipping, trade and undersea communication cables. RIMPAC 2020 will affirm the enduring U.S. commitment to our partners and allies as it pursues regional preparedness, partnership and a networked region. These are the lifelines our nation and all of Hawaii rely on.

As members of the Hawaii Military Affairs Council and Hawaii Business Roundtable, much of our time is spent advocating for Hawaii’s military, which stands second only to tourism in its contribution to our state’s economy. We understand that to squarely face the threat of COVID-19 will require economic sacrifice and safeguarding to protect our communities, and especially the most vulnerable among us.

While Hawaii will miss many of the economic benefits of past RIMPAC exercises, we encourage Hawaii’s leaders to be ready to explore responsible options should the COVID-19 environment and restrictions change — including the possibility of limited and carefully choreographed ashore activities at the end of the exercise, should Hawaii leaders and participating militaries be interested.

During this time, let us acknowledge and applaud the continued sacrifice of our first responders, medical professionals, and essential workers on the front lines keeping all our families as safe as possible. We can also take comfort in knowing of the sacrifices of the men and women of the military which keep watch on the front lines of freedom to secure our nation’s interests on our seas, in the air, on land, and deployed around the world.

Together with the rest of the community, we look to 2020 and beyond with a sense of hope to the day when Hawaii’s economy is revived. Furthermore, we look forward to 2022 when we can welcome a full-scale, world-class RIMPAC that only Hawaii can deliver.

Connie Lau chairs the Hawaii Military Affairs Council; Michele Saito chairs the Hawaii Business Roundtable.