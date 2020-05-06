Off the News: Triage tent comes down at last

In a welcome sign of these times, Monday’s takedown of the triage tent outside Queen’s Medical Center brings with it a big sigh of relief.

The tent was erected about seven weeks ago, as the coronavirus pandemic started sweeping across Hawaii, bringing with it fears of mass caseloads threatening to overwhelm our isles’ health-care capacity. Very luckily, the dire scenarios have not materialized.

The worst seems to be over, at least for now. It will take continued vigilance on hygiene and social distancing to keep the triage tent from popping up again.

Unemployment check or paycheck?

It’s a hard decision for some receiving a call-back to work after the unemployment checks start rolling in, fattened with an extra $600 weekly from the federal government. They may be nervous about contracting COVID-19, and then there’s the care of kids to consider.

Still, they’re not supposed to get the option of keeping the money if they pass on the job offer, as some seem to be doing now. That rule was set long before the pandemic. Perhaps they missed the memo.