Breezy trades likely to deliver windward, mauka showers heading into the weekend

More showers are on the way over the Hawaiian isles, but mostly over the windward and mauka areas over the next few days due to the trades, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service said moderate to breezy trades will deliver a few, briefly heavy showers today, particularly over Hawaii island leeward slopes, as well as showers through the weekend.

Today’s forecast is partly to mostly cloudy with highs from 79 to 84 degrees Fahrenheit and isolated showers. Tonight will also be partly to mostly cloudy with brief showers for the windward and leeward sides, and lows from 63 to 68 degrees.

Trades will remain at 10 to 20 mph both day and night.

Surf, meanwhile, is expected to trend up along north facing shores Friday as a moderate northerly swell arrives. This upward trend will continue through Saturday, then ease through the second half of the weekend.

Surf along north facing shores will remain at 3 to 5 feet today, then rise to 8 to 12 feet Friday.

Surf along south facing shores will remain at 2 to 4 feet today, then rise to 3 to 6 feet Friday as small, southerly swells fill in. This should continue through Sunday, then fade into Monday.

Surf along west and south shores will remain low — at 1 to 3 feet today along west shores, before rising to 2 to 4 feet Friday, and 2 to 4 feet along east shores through Friday.

On Wednesday, a high of 86 degrees was set at Hilo, matching a record high set in 2005.