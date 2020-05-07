Fire destroys unpermitted home in Pahoa

Hawaii island firefighters extinguished a fire that gutted an unpermitted dwelling in Pahoa.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at 14-3389 Lehua Road in Nanawale Estates shortly before 8:55 p.m. Wednesday. A narrow unlit road leads to the unpermitted dwelling that has no electricity or water service.

The Hawaii County Fire Department said the structure was fully engulfed with the roof collapsed when firefighters arrived. A sport utility vehicle parked in the garage was also burning.

Other vehicles were also observed on the perimeter of the structure as well as bicycles, shopping carts and engine blocks.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at about 9:15 a.m. and extinguished it at about 10:35 p.m.

Initial reports indicated four people reside at the dwelling, the fire department said. Three residents were outside of the structure when firefighters arrived and one resident was unaccounted for.

Firefighters searched through the debris and surrounding area for the resident to no avail. Police and fire inspectors are investigating.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Neighbors reported a resident was playing with fire at the time.