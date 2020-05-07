WATCH LIVE: City announces $25M program to reimburse household and childcare expenses during coronavirus

Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced today a city program to help with the cost of basic necessities for residents struggling economically during the coronavirus pandemic.

Caldwell said the program, called the Hardship Relief for Individuals, will start May 18 with $25 million from the federal coronavirus aid bill.

He said the program will give money to residents for rent, utilities, and child care.

The program will provide reimbursements to those affected economically during the coronavirus of up to $1,000 per month for eligible household expenses and up to $500 a month for childcare for up to six months.

The news conference is taking place at Seagulls Schools’ Early Education Center on Alapai Street near downtown Honolulu.

Watch the news conference live above.