Section of H-3 freeway Kaneohe-bound to close for maintenance work

A portion of the H-3 freeway is scheduled for closure in the Kaneohe-bound direction from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday for tunnel and highway maintenance, state officials said.

The closure will be between the Halawa and Halekou interchanges. During closure hours, motorists will be directed to use the Likelike Highway and Pali Highway as alternate routes.

Officials said the closure was moved to Saturday from its previously scheduled nighttime closure to take advantage of decreased volume during the COVID-19 emergency. Should the work be completed before the scheduled time, the Kaneohe-bound lanes of the highway will be reopened.

A roving single-lane, H-3 closure will also be in place in the Honolulu-bound direction between the Halekou and Halawa interchanges from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday for joint expansion work. During this time, the freeway will remain open in both directions.

Motorists should plan ahead and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations. Electronic message boards will be in place to notify motorists of closures and detours, and special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic.

Emergency vehicles and first responders have been notified and will not be allowed through the work zone.

Weekly lane closure updates are available on the HDOT website.