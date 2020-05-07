Column: Businesses need support and clear path forward to reopen

While much about COVID-19 remains unknown, this much is clear — each hour that ticks by compounds economic damage to Hawaii families. By the numbers, more than 220,000 have lost their jobs. And as food donation lines snake around miles of roads and businesses close their doors for good, we know from our own experiences that the people of Hawaii are suffering.

The need to reopen our businesses and economy this month, following health guidelines issued by the state, is apparent. Hawaii businesses have lost significant income while facing what seem like insurmountable obstacles to survival. As they are forced to shut down, the fabric and landscape of our local communities across the islands will be forever disrupted. The longer we wait for a path forward to recovery, the broader the negative impact on Hawaii.

We’ve done our part to stop the spread of COVID-19. In return, we deserve an immediate, clear and coordinated action plan outlining public health and safety infrastructure, and a timeline for when commerce can reboot and businesses can begin turning on the lights and opening the doors.

From the time our shelter-in-place mandate was put in place to the present, Hawaii’s economy has been immeasurably hit hard by this pandemic. Numerous surveys taken over this period have showed that businesses have faced drastic financial losses and have had to significantly reduce positions and benefits. In a startling turn of statistics, Hawaii went from having one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation to reporting one of the highest. Even once commerce can continue, more than 100,000 of our residents will still be out of a job.

Despite these devastating outcomes and grim view of the future of our economy, our community has persevered, following physical distancing rules and other protocols. With this compliant spirit, the people of Hawaii have flattened the curve. And with our island values and community- mindedness, we have no doubt that appropriate guidelines to maintain a safe environment will continue to be adhered to.

A clear timeline will allow local businesses to prepare with appropriate guidelines and proper PPE to ensure that employees, consumers and clients are protected. We need our government to provide a level of certainty during this uncertain time.

Hawaii businesses are coming up with creative ways to stay open and keep their employees on payroll, and stepping up to help each other and the broader community — but they need additional relief, which is why the Chamber has been consistently advocating for immediate relief from the state.

While some have benefited from the federal Paycheck Protection Program and other loan programs, the application process has been riddled with complexity. A second tranche of PPP funding is expected to expire this week and other businesses and nonprofit organizations did not qualify for the program. Even with a loan, a recent survey the Chamber conducted in partnership with UHERO found that 1 in 4 reported that they could not survive extended closures.

Drastic action must be taken by all levels of government to ensure that we have businesses to return to. We urge the state to apply some of its federal COVID-19 funding toward supporting business, enabling them to rehire and expanding job opportunities.

Our community has stepped up to the challenge COVID-19 presented by coming together. We have supported each other and donated to the front lines, and provided much-deserved recognition to our health-care workers, grocery clerks, mail carriers, sanitation workers, delivery persons and others.

But now, we urgently need a clear direction toward a new normal. Our actions must be united, steadfast and innovative toward rebuilding opportunity of our friends, family and fellow Hawaii residents. If we continue forward together, we will build a stronger and more resilient Hawaii.

Sherry Menor-McNamara is CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii; Donn Takaki is CEO and board chairman of Island Movers.