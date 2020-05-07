Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Supreme Court, live on YouTube Today Updated 6:45 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! In a historic first for the Hawaii Supreme Court, oral arguments on a case were heard remotely on Tuesday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. In a historic first for the Hawaii Supreme Court, oral arguments on a case were heard remotely on Tuesday. The livestream on the Judiciary’s YouTube channel provided important public access to the proceedings, in these times of coronavirus courtroom restrictions. And the case is a high-profile one: Carmichael vs. Board of Land and Natural Resources, a complex water-diversion case involving Alexander & Baldwin, East Maui streams and Hawaii Environmental Policy Act requirements — a contentious situation for nearly 20 years. Shutdown reveals many hungry for help Echoing last week’s initial “Food for Hawaii’s Ohana” event, at which 50-pound food packages were distributed to some 4,000 households, hundreds of vehicles had already lined up in the hours preceding the second distribution, held Wednesday at Aloha Stadium. The ongoing events are part of a public-private partnership involving Honolulu Hale, the Hawaii Foodbank and others to provide food assistance to Oahu’s high count of recently unemployed individuals. Organizers estimate that the need for each of the next few months adds up to 1.3 million pounds of food. To make a donation, visit HawaiiFoodbank.org or call 836-3600. Previous Story Off the News: Triage tent comes down at last