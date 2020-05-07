comscore Turtle Bay wins final OK for expansion permit | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Turtle Bay wins final OK for expansion permit

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.

A permit that allows extensive renovations to proceed at the 45-year-old Turtle Bay Resort won final approval from the Honolulu City Council on Wednesday. Read more

Previous Story
Police commission allows public viewing

Scroll Up