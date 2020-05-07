Increase in food deliveries boost sales of mopeds

TOKYO >> Sales of three-wheeled mopeds used widely in the Japanese food-delivery industry have accelerated amid the stay-at-home economy that has emerged from the coronavirus outbreak.

Honda Nirin Shinjuku, a business motorbike retailer based in Toda, Saitama Prefecture, has received about 1,000 orders since March from pizza and sushi delivery outlets.

The company anticipated increased sales as demand for food delivery was expected to increase during Golden Week.

“We want to support people who continue to stay in their homes through our three-wheel scooters, and do our part to help overcome this crisis,” the company’s chairman said.