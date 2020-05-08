2 armed suspects allegedly rob Waianae household

Honolulu police have initiated an armed robbery investigation in Waianae.
Police said two male suspects armed with a gun took cash and other items from four victims at a residence at about midnight today.
Police believe the alleged robbery was not a random act.
There are no arrests at this time.
