Breezy winds, variable showers ahead for weekend

A tradewind weather pattern will continue in the isles through early next week, according to forecasters, as high pressure slowly passes far north of Hawaii.

The National Weather Service earlier issued a flood advisory for the island of Maui, which expired at 8 a.m. today after moderate to heavy showers moved over windward Maui at rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour, feeding rising water levels in streams and rivers.

Officials said since last night, a band of moisture brought more than an inch of rain to numerous windward Maui and Molokai gauges, and periodically delivered rainfall to windward Hawaii island.

Today, however, Kauai and Oahu are expected to remain mostly dry and sunny as the band heads south, bringing some showers to east Maui and windward Hawaii island.

Today’s highs are from 79 to 84 degrees Fahrenheit for most isles, with trades of 15 to 20 mph. Lows tonight are from 66 to 71 degrees.

A moderate north swell, meanwhile, is expected to boost surf along north shores today and hold through Saturday before fading on Sunday.

Surf along north shores will rise to 8 to 12 feet this afternoon through Saturday.

Surf along south shores will remain 3 to 5 feet, while surf along west shores will remain 2 to 4 feet, and surf along east shores will remain at 1 to 3 feet, through Saturday.

Over the weekend, trades are expected to remain moderate to locally breezy and shift to a more typical east-northeast direction.

This weekend should be mostly sunny, with the exception of East Maui and windward Hawaii island, which will experience wet conditions into Saturday morning. The possibility of showers for Kauai is also higher on Saturday due to another band of shallow moisture dropping down from the north.