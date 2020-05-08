Dozens of hikers cited at Haiku Stairs

The Board of Water Supply reminds the public that the Haiku Stairs, also known as Stairway to Heaven, remains off-limits to hikers for now.

BWS said that last weekend police stopped dozens of hikers and cited some of them.

On Sunday, 29 hikers were trespassing on the Haiku Stairs. Seven of them were cited for failing to follow quarantine restrictions. Those seven were members of the military.

On Sunday, 26 persons were stopped from hiking the stairs.

The Board voted to allow the transfer of the property to the city, which has 18 months to make the transfer.

If the deadline is missed, BWS will tear it down, the Board said in an email response.

“Numbers have been holding steady and are lower than previous years,” BWS said.

BWS personnel did not have answers as to why police did not cite hikers who were trespassing, and deferred questions to the police.

The Honolulu Police Department referred all questions to BWS, and declined to provide any information on the citations or failure to cite trespassers.