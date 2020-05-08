VIDEO: Mayor Kirk Caldwell criticizes State Department of Health for refusing testing offers

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell today criticize the State Department of Health for refusing the city’s offers to help with testing of more individuals on Oahu.

Caldwell said he is joining with the effort of approximately 80 medical professionals who sent a letter to Gov. David Ige pleading with him to persuade the Department of Health to provide more testing contact tracing and accept more help doing so.

“It is clear to all of us, at this point, that despite the fact that Honolulu has tried to do testing, contact tracing and isolation, the responsibility lies square in the lap of the Department of Health leadership,” Caldwell said. “And we’ve done about as much as we possibly can.”

The mayor said the state’s failure to expand testing makes it more concerning as the city prepares to allow most retail businesses to reopen, under precautions, next Friday, and possibly restaurants as well toward the end of this month or early next month, he said.

When city officials told DOH that they were intending to move forward with its plans to do more testing, they were told that “if we do this, it could be illegal testing folks who do not have symptoms,” Caldwell said, adding that the agency did not elaborate.

“We’re going to push forward on this,” he said. “We believe that testing, contact tracing and isolation are critical components of putting the public’s health and safety first and foremost as we begin to open up our economy.”

