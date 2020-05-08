Rearview Mirror: Missionaries made their mark in Hawaii 2 centuries ago
- By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Today
- Updated 6:52 p.m.
ILLUSTRATION BY JOHN C. POOLE, 1924 / HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER
The first group of American missionaries arrived 200 years ago and received Kamehameha II’s permission to teach, preach and publish in Hawaii.
ILLUSTRATION BY JOHN C. POOLE, 1924 / HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER
Within two years the missionaries had learned Hawaiian, turned it into a written language and began teaching it to more than half of the adults in the kingdom.
HAWAII STATE ARCHIVES
Henry Opukaha‘ia traveled to the mainland in 1807 and inspired the first of 12 companies of American missionaries to come to Hawaii.
