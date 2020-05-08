comscore Rearview Mirror: Missionaries made their mark in Hawaii 2 centuries ago | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Rearview Mirror

Rearview Mirror: Missionaries made their mark in Hawaii 2 centuries ago

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 6:52 p.m.
  • ILLUSTRATION BY JOHN C. POOLE, 1924 / HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER The first group of American missionaries arrived 200 years ago and received Kamehameha II’s permission to teach, preach and publish in Hawaii.

    ILLUSTRATION BY JOHN C. POOLE, 1924 / HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER

    The first group of American missionaries arrived 200 years ago and received Kamehameha II’s permission to teach, preach and publish in Hawaii.

  • ILLUSTRATION BY JOHN C. POOLE, 1924 / HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER Within two years the missionaries had learned Hawaiian, turned it into a written language and began teaching it to more than half of the adults in the kingdom.

    ILLUSTRATION BY JOHN C. POOLE, 1924 / HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER

    Within two years the missionaries had learned Hawaiian, turned it into a written language and began teaching it to more than half of the adults in the kingdom.

  • HAWAII STATE ARCHIVES Henry Opukaha‘ia traveled to the mainland in 1807 and inspired the first of 12 companies of American missionaries to come to Hawaii.

    HAWAII STATE ARCHIVES

    Henry Opukaha‘ia traveled to the mainland in 1807 and inspired the first of 12 companies of American missionaries to come to Hawaii.

Last month marked the 200th anniversary of the arrival of the first group of missionaries to Hawaii from Boston. In researching this article, I learned a few things I hadn’t known previously. Read more

Previous Story
Drive-thru testing for coronavirus available in Ewa Beach, Kalihi

Scroll Up