Tua Tagovailoa’s brother also leaving Alabama, according to reports

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is apparently following his older brother, Tua, out the door at the University of Alabama.

Multiple websites, including the Birmingham (Ala.) News are reporting that Taulia, a sophomore, has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Tua was a first round pick of the Miami Dolphins in last month’s NFL Draft, departing the Crimson Tide after his junior season.

Before spring practice was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, Taulia was to compete with returnee Mac Jones and much celebrated five-star freshman Bryce Young of California for the starting quarterback job for 2020.

Taulia, who began play at Kapolei High, played his final two years at Thompson High in Alabaster, Ala. and was rated a four-star college prospect by some recruiting services.

At Thompson, he passed for 7,504 yards and 71 touchdowns with 13 interceptions in two seasons after leaving Kapolei.

He saw limited duty in his freshman year for the Crimson Tide completing 9 of 12 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.