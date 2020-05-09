Hawaii’s coronavirus tally rises to 631, with 3 newly reported cases

Hawaii’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 631, with 3 newly reported cases, the state Department of Health announced today.

Friday’s count was actually 629 but health officials said today that “as a result of updated information and data cleaning, one case was removed from the counts (from Honolulu), and one case counted in Honolulu was re-categorized to Hawaii (island).”

On Friday, Hawaii officials reported no new confirmed cases in the state for the first time in eight weeks, providing more evidence that the state has “flattened the curve” of the COVID-19 infection rate. However, health officials stressed that the crisis was not over and the state needs to prepare for a second wave of the disease.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 81 have required hospitalizations as of today, with no new hospitalizations reported today, health officials said.

The state’s coronavirus death toll remained at 17, unchanged from Friday. Eleven of the deaths have been on Oahu and six on Maui.

As of today, 62 infections are active cases with a total 551 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation” since the start of the outbreak.

The Health Department backtracked today and removed 18 cases from the released from isolation category, after acknowledging in a footnote on Thursday that they had been including Hawaii’s coronavirus-related fatalities and at least one person who had “left the jurisdiction” in that count.

The acknowledgement drew criticism since the category had been widely used to calculate Hawaii’s recovery rate. A department spokeswoman on Thursday said state health officials do not have an actual recovery rate number for COVID-19 cases.

In a revised footnote today, the Health Department said, “The cases that have died and one case that has left the jurisdiction have been removed from these counts.” The category now just counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

With the change in the count, 87% of the people who have been infected in Hawaii are now classified as released from isolation.

Today’s statewide coronavirus cases total includes 407 on Oahu, 117 in Maui County, 75 on Hawaii island, and 21 in Kauai County, according to health officials. Oahu and Maui each had one of today’s newly reported cases. The third new case is a Hawaii resident diagnosed outside of the state, bringing that total to 11.

By county, Honolulu has seen 375 patients removed from isolation (or (92%), Maui has had 88 recoveries (75%), and the Big Island has seen 68 (90%).

On Thursday, the Health Department reported that all of Kauai’s 21 cases had been released from isolation, but today the figures show one person on the Garden Isle is still required to be isolated. Health officials did not provide an immediate explanation for the change.

One hospitalization in the statewide count is a Hawaii resident who was diagnosed and treated outside the state, officials said. Of the 80 hospitalizations in the state, 56 have been on Oahu, 22 on Maui and one each on the Big Island and Kauai.

Of the roughly 35,000 coronavirus tests conducted by state and clinical laboratories so far in Hawaii, just 1.8% have been positive.

Hawaii’s first case of coronavirus was a visitor and reported on Feb. 14. The state began testing on Feb. 28 and had its first positive test result on March 6. At it’s peak, Hawaii saw 34 new cases a day twice in early April.

RELATED STORY: Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell criticizes state’s failure to expand COVID-19 testing