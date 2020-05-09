Leonard Lau steps in as Punahou’s interim head football coach as Kale Ane is placed on leave
- By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2019
Kale Ane is 154-67 in 22 years as Punahou’s head coach. Leonard Lau, below, will take over for him as interim coach while legal issues are sorted out.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree