Leonard Lau steps in as Punahou's interim head football coach as Kale Ane is placed on leave | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Leonard Lau steps in as Punahou’s interim head football coach as Kale Ane is placed on leave

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2019 Kale Ane is 154-67 in 22 years as Punahou’s head coach. Leonard Lau, below, will take over for him as interim coach while legal issues are sorted out.

    Kale Ane is 154-67 in 22 years as Punahou’s head coach. Leonard Lau, below, will take over for him as interim coach while legal issues are sorted out.

Leonard Lau was recently called the patriarch of the “first Hawaii family of sports.” Now, at least for a while, he is the head of the varsity football program at Punahou. Read more

