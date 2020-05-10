Honolulu bus driver attacked after confronting rider without mask, police say

Honolulu police arrested a 63-year-old man after he allegedly attacked a city bus driver who instructed him to keep his mask on to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

After the man boarded TheBus in the Ala Moana area about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the driver was telling him to get off for refusing to keep his mask on when he used his crutch to hit the 40-year-old driver in her face, causing her pain, police said.

The man then allegedly used his crutch to damage the door of the bus.

Riders and drivers of TheBus and TheHandivan are required to wear a non-medical face covering over their mouth and nose when on board under Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s emergency order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Police arrested the man for investigation of interference with an operator of a public transit vehicle and criminal property damage.