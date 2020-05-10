Just 1 new Oahu coronavirus case brings statewide total to 632

Hawaii’s tally of coronavirus cases rose by just one case to a total of 632, the state Department of Health announced today. The one new case was on Oahu.

As of today, 54 infections patients remain under isolation orders, with 10 more people being added today to the released from isolation” category that now totals 561 statewide.

Health Department officials said Saturday they had stopped counting Hawaii’s coronavirus-related fatalities and at least one person who had “left the jurisdiction” in this category. The category now just counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

With the change in the count, nearly 89% of the people who have been infected in Hawaii are now classified as released from isolation.

The state’s coronavirus death toll remained at 17, unchanged from Saturday. Eleven of the deaths have been on Oahu and six on Maui.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 81 have required hospitalizations as of today, with no new hospitalizations reported today, health officials said.

Today’s statewide coronavirus cases total includes 408 on Oahu, 117 in Maui County, 75 on Hawaii island, and 21 in Kauai County, according to health officials.

The total also includes 11 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

By county, Honolulu has seen 376 patients released from isolation (or 92%), Maui has had 91 cases released (78%), and the Big Island has seen 74 of its 75 patients released, as of noon today, the Health Department says. All 21 of Kauai’s cases have been released, including at least one visitor who has since left the island.

One hospitalization in the statewide count is a Hawaii resident who was diagnosed and treated outside the state, officials said. Of the 80 hospitalizations in the state since the start ot the outbreak, 56 have been on Oahu, 22 on Maui and one each on the Big Island and Kauai.

Of the more than 36,360 coronavirus tests conducted by state and clinical laboratories so far in Hawaii, just 1.7% have been positive, health officials said today. Over 700 more tests results were reported today.

On Friday, Hawaii officials reported no new confirmed cases in the state for the first time in eight weeks. Hawaii’s first case of coronavirus was a visitor and reported on Feb. 14. The state began testing on Feb. 28 and had its first positive test result on March 6. At it’s peak, Hawaii saw 34 new cases a day twice in early April.

———

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.