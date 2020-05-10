Now Read This: ‘Amy Wu and the Perfect Bao,’ ‘From Anger to Action’

“Amy Wu and the Perfect Bao”
By Kat Zhang; illustrated by Charlene Chua
Amy just can’t seem to figure out how to make a perfect bao, unlike her parents and grandma. Hers are always too small, too big or fall apart easily. Will she ever make the perfect bao?
Ages 4-7
“From Anger to Action”
By Mitch Abblett
It’s OK for teens to feel angry once in a while — it’s how they “react” to anger that really matters. Using the author’s innovative “Listen, Look, Leap” process, teens will learn to understand and channel anger into healthy expressions of creativity, advocacy and empowerment.
Ages 12 and up
