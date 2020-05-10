comscore Suspected brothel near Waikiki raided in sting operation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
911 Report | Hawaii News

Suspected brothel near Waikiki raided in sting operation

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Honolulu prosecutor’s office executed a search warrant Friday on a McCully-Moiliili massage parlor near Waikiki that was suspected of operating as a brothel. Read more

Previous Story
Traffic offense leads to arrest of Big Isle man for drug, firearms offenses

Scroll Up