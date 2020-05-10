Suspected brothel near Waikiki raided in sting operation

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Honolulu prosecutor’s office executed a search warrant Friday on a McCully-Moiliili massage parlor near Waikiki that was suspected of operating as a brothel. Read more

The sting at Healthy Angel, at Century Center at 1750 Kalakaua Ave., represents the second search warrant executed at Century Center this year. The other was at at Vanilla Spa in January.

No arrests were made Friday.

The office said in a news release that concerns about the activities at Healthy Angel were heightened because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Conducting a business that promotes close personal contact can expose workers, customers and the greater community,” it said.

The law enforcement officers who participated wore personal protective equipment when executing the search warrant. The department has executed 17 search warrants at massage parlors or relaxation spas since Dwight Nadamoto became acting prosecuting attorney 14 months ago, and a dozen of those businesses have closed.