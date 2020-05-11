Kahului house fire displaces 6 people

Maui firefighters responded this afternoon to a Kahului house fire, which displaced six people.
Six companies responded to the 2:41 p.m. alarm on Kaulana Street, where a single-story residence was on fire.
They arrived to find the rear portion of the house in flames.
Crews cleared the home and managed to bring the blaze under control at about 3:30 p.m.
The cause remains under investigation.
Crews remained at the scene for mop-up and investigation work.
