More showers expected across Hawaii; trades to be disrupted midweek

A disruption to the trades is expected by midweek, according to forecasters, while a band of enhanced moisture will move through Hawaii today and tonight, bringing an increase in showers to windward and leeward sides.

The band of moisture will linger over Maui County and Hawaii island through Tuesday, bringing showers to windward locales.

Today’s forecast is partly cloudy for the windward side, partly sunny for the leeward side for most isles, with scattered showers and highs from 81 to 86 degrees Fahrenheit. Tonight’s lows are from 66 to 71. Trades will remain 15 to 20 mph today and tonight.

Forecasters said the trades will be disrupted Wednesday afternoon through Friday as a a cold front passes by far to the north of the islands.

On the surf front, a small, long-period northwest swell is arriving tonight is expected to peak Tuesday night, then subside from late Wednesday into Friday.

Surf along north facing shores will remain at 3 to 5 feet through this evening, then bump up to 4 to 6 feet late tonight and Tuesday.

Surf along west facing shores will remain 1 to 3 feet through this evening, then increase to 2 to 4 feet late tonight and Tuesday.

Surf along south facing shores will remain 2 to 4 feet through Tuesday. Surf along east facing shores at 2 to 4 feet today will lower to 1 to 3 feet Tuesday.

A significantly larger, northwest swell may arrive Friday, and last into next weekend.

The trades are also expected to return Friday night, with more typical trade wind weather to continue through the weekend.

A small craft advisory remains in effect for Maalaea Bay, the waters south of Hawaii island, and the Pailolo and Alenuihaha Channels through 6 p.m. today.