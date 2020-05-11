Pearlridge Center to reopen Friday with special hours and new guidelines

Pearlridge Center in Aiea announced today that it plans to reopen on Friday, with new guidelines, special hours, and takeout services only for its restaurants.

The center will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The reopening dates for individual tenants, however, may vary, so guests are encouraged to call ahead or check the center’s website and social media accounts (@Pearlridge) for the most up-to-date information.

“We are inspired by the resilience of our community and look forward to safely welcoming back our guests,” said David Cianelli, general manager of Pearlridge Center, in a news release. “We will continue to work with local, state and federal agencies, and our merchants to do all we can in order to contribute to the containment, treatment and prevention of COVID-19.”

The center, owned by Washington Prime Group, has implemented additional guidelines to its Code of Conduct, effective immediately.

Among those guidelines, guests are asked to:

>> Practice social distancing and stay at least 6 feet from other people.

>> Cover one’s mouth and nose with a Centers for Disease Control recommended cloth face cover.

>> Not gather in groups.

>> Adhere to each individual tenant’s COVID-19 policies.

>> Adhere to all federal, state and local regulations, recommendations and mandates regarding COVID-19.

The center’s full Code of Conduct will be posted on property and online.

In addition, the center said alcohol-based hand sanitizer dispensers will be located in highly trafficked areas and walkways for public use. Pearlridge’s already rigorous disinfectant and cleaning practices will continue, the center said, which occurs many times per day.

Under state and local COVID-19 regulations, Pearlridge Center’s restaurants and eateries located in Wai Makai’s Nehu Market and Mauka Food Halls will be open for take-out service only. Seating areas in both food halls will be temporarily unavailable for use, and general seating throughout the center’s common area will also be removed as an additional safety precaution.

Pearlridge Center has also implemented a special drive-thru lane at its Saturday FarmLovers Pearlridge Farmers Market on the third floor rooftop parking deck fronting Moanalua Road near Macy’s. Customers are invited to call by Wednesday to place an advance order for fresh produce by calling the market’s farmers directly.

FarmLovers, which is implementing social distancing and other COVID-19 requirements, has partnered with Help Is On The Way, a local organization providing complimentary delivery service to kupuna.

For more information about Pearlridge Center and its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, follow @Pearlridge on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit pearlridgeonline.com.