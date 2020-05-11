Police ask for help locating Kalihi attempted murder suspects

Honolulu police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in an attempted murder investigation in Kalihi.

Police responded to a call of an argument and possible gunshots fired in the area of Aupuni and Alani streets at about 10 p.m. May 3.

Police said a suspect exited a white Mercedes and assaulted a male victim. At the same time, a second suspect described as a male exited a blue sedan and allegedly pointed a black handgun at the victim.

A woman reported that she was driving on Aupuni Street when she observed a male friend physically assaulted by two suspects.

The second suspect allegedly approached her, pounded on her car window and told her to stop while holding a handgun.

Police said the victim fled in her vehicle when the suspect fired a gunshot at the victim’s vehicle, shattering her rear window.

She continued to drive away when the woman reportedly heard another gunshot.

There were no reports of any gunshot injuries.

Police said the two perpetrators then fled in an unknown direction.

Police released images of the suspects’ vehicles. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.