Police investigating ongoing incident in Waianae

Police in Waianae are investigating an ongoing incident on Pakeke Street that started out as a burglary call.
Police dispatch got the initial call at noon.
The Specialized Services Division were called at 1:47 p.m. and remain on scene, police said.
Officers are continuing to assess the situation.
This report will be updated as more information is made available.
