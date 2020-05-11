Public reminded to check for green placards when purchasing food to go

State Health Department officials remind the public — before purchasing food — to check for the official green placard indicating that a business has passed inspection, especially if doing so online or from roadside vendors.

Some food vendors have never been inspected or licensed by state health officials, according to the Hawaii Department of Health, and selling perishable foods without state approval and a permit is illegal. Individuals selling prepared foods without a food safety permit also put the public at risk of food-related illness and foodborne outbreaks.

“We urge the public to always look for the official Green Placard or ask to see a valid Department of Health permit to verify that a food vendor has been inspected and approved to sell food safely,” said Peter Oshiro, Department of Health Food Safety Branch Chief, in a news release. “Contaminated food can potentially cause a widespread foodborne illness outbreak, and illegal food vendors pose a serious risk to everyone.”

While routine inspections have been temporarily postponed during the state stay-at-home order, some businesses, such as Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers in Hawaii Kai, have been approved to open up for drive-thru following an initial virtual restaurant inspection. In-person inspections will resume as the state reopens businesses.

Exemptions to state food safety regulations include homemade, non-perishable baked goods candies, and snacks sold directly to individuals, but not to food establishments, retailers and distributors. An office bake sale, for example, does not require a food service permit.

The public can check if a food establishment has a valid state food safety permit or review inspection reports online at hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii.

Contact the Food Safety Branch 586-8000 to report illegal food establishments.