Residents escape fire that charred Waianae home Sunday night

Four residents safely evacuated a fire that charred their home in Waianae on Sunday night.
Twelve units with 40 firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire at 85-756 Kaupuni Place shortly after 7:25 p.m. Sunday. Honolulu Fire spokesman Capt. Jeffrey Roache said one of the residents described as a 46-year-old woman smelled burning and discovered a fire in a bedroom.
The resident closed the door to minimize the spread of the flames and evacuated the home with three other occupants described as two men ages 20 and 70 and a 10-year-old boy.
Flames also scorched power lines, causing the lines to fall onto a chain-link fence on the property. Hawaiian Electric crews responded and shut down power to the lines.
Firefighters brought the fire under control at about 7:50 p.m. and extinguished it just before 8:40 p.m.
Roache said the cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage was estimated at $283,000 to the structure and its contents.
Affected residents suffered minor smoke inhalation and refused to be transported to a hospital.
The American Red Cross is assisting.
