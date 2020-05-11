comscore University of Hawaii basketball team restocks depth chart | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
University of Hawaii basketball team restocks depth chart

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Hawaii coach Eran Ganot received commitments from three guards and a forward for the incoming recruiting class and has “a couple more spots to fill.” The regular signing period runs through Aug. 1.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Hawaii guard/forward Samuta Avea is the lone returning senior on the Rainbow Warriors roster. The Kahuku graduate was UH’s second-leading scorer last season, averaging 10.8 points per game.

Having resolved its depth problems, the Hawaii basketball team is exploring several options as it finalizes its 2020 recruiting class. Read more

