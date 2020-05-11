University of Hawaii basketball team restocks depth chart

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Having resolved its depth problems, the Hawaii basketball team is exploring several options as it finalizes its 2020 recruiting class.

“We have a couple more spots to fill,” head coach Eran Ganot said. “When you feel you’re two-deep at every position already, that’s a good starting point.”

In November, the Rainbow Warriors signed Beon Ja Riley, a 6-foot-6, 230-pound guard from San Diego’s Cathedral Catholic High. Last month, the ’Bows added written commitments from point guards JoVon McClanahan of Sheridan College and Biwali Bayles of Western Wyoming College and 6-7 wing Manel Ayol also from Western Wyoming. Also, 6-5 guard Junior Madut, a 2019 commit who redshirted this past season after enrolling in January, joins the active roster.

Ganot said a preference would be to add another front-court player and a wing, with each having the versatility to play multiple roles on offense and defense.

“We’re not going to sign a position just to sign a position if that position doesn’t make us better,” Ganot said. “Do they complement what we have coming back? The evening up of the classes potentially? Right now, we have one senior (wing Samuta Avea). Could they bring us more experience? There are a lot of variables. I feel good about the (prospects) we’re talking to right now, and knowing some other guys might pop up, as well.”

The ’Bows are monitoring the transfer portal – a list of players seeking new teams — and a ruling on a proposed waiver that would allow a transferring player to be eligible to play for his new school without having to sit one season.

“We’re trying to be prepared for all scenarios,” Ganot said, “and also what could happen with some NCAA decisions coming up.”

The ’Bows also are adjusting to the recruiting limitations, such as the unavailability of in-person meetings, during this pandemic. “I really appreciate our staff putting together these virtual visits,” Ganot said. “They’re doing a nice job of answering questions for these guys and their families, and getting the information to them.”

McClanahan and Ayol committed to UH without taking a recruiting visit.

“Every program is going through this,” Ganot said. “It’s not like they’re not able to visit our campus but they’re able to visit other campuses. To keep perspective, we’ve done a good job with the four guys we have coming in. We have good leads or close to the final steps with finishing this class.”

Ganot projects next season’s team to be athletic and versatile — tools that will allow for an up-tempo offense and active defense.

“We’ve always moved in the direction of playing more up-tempo on both ends,” Ganot said. “With the combination of what we have coming back and what we have coming in … we’re excited to wrinkle some things moving forward.”

Ganot said the past season’s plans had to be altered because of injuries. During preseason training, center Owen Hulland suffered an injury that would take two months to fully heal; point guard Ahmed Ali withdraw from school because of a medical condition, and Madut’s eligibility clearance was delayed. Ali and co-captain Drew Buggs were expected to be paired in a rotation involving two point guards.

During conference play, two starters — Avea and post Bernardo da Silva — missed five games each because of ailments.

Following the abrupt end to the season, the ’Bows lost their three most productive players. Guard Eddie Stansberry and power forward Zigmars Raimo completed their eligibility, and Buggs transferred to Missouri. But Ganot is hopeful the returning players and recruits can provide options that were limited because of injuries and other circumstances this past season.

“Number one, we’ll have more depth, provided we stay healthy,” Ganot said. “You can see more versatility at every position, more athleticism at every position. We brought in some pretty good shooters. The potential there is to spread the floor. Some people talk about up-tempo offense. You can see that. I think picking up defensive pressure, as well. … You can see the potential, and certainly that’s the direction we’ve wanted to go. Right now, provided we stay healthy, things can come together. We’re excited to work with them.”