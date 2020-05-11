University of Hawaii basketball team restocks depth chart
By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hawaii coach Eran Ganot received commitments from three guards and a forward for the incoming recruiting class and has “a couple more spots to fill.” The regular signing period runs through Aug. 1.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hawaii guard/forward Samuta Avea is the lone returning senior on the Rainbow Warriors roster. The Kahuku graduate was UH’s second-leading scorer last season, averaging 10.8 points per game.
