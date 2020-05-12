WATCH LIVE: House Finance Committee holds budget hearing to appropriate CARES Act funds

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
The House Finance Committee is holding a budget hearing to appropriate CARES Act funds for the public health response to COVID-19.
The hearing will include testimony on fund requests from the Office of the Governor, Office of Governor (Recovery Coordinator), Department of Budget and Finance, Department of Defense, Department of Health, Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.
Watch the livestream video above.
——
Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.
